We are told that the labor market has improved, but has it really?

Brands often talk of having great cultures. But is that the leadership saying they have a great culture or the team that works for the leadership?

Culture is defined as, “The shared values, belief systems, attitudes and the set of assumptions that people in a workplace share.” It starts with management and team members being respected and having a great quality of life. They can get paid well in today’s marketplace just about anywhere, but having fun, being respected and being able to provide input has a great impact on what appeals to great employees.

A tight labor market is not going away anytime soon, but that has created an opportunity to do more with less.

Below are six solutions for the tight labor market.

1.) Listen and engage with staff. Communicating with your staff in a respectful way will have a positive impact on their performance as well as their desire to remain part of your team. Team members have direct communication with customers and are your best source of information.

By listening to your team, you will understand your customer better, but also know your team better. Leaders that care about their teams are respected. Engaging with your team as people and not just employees will motivate them to go above and beyond.

2.) Cross-train to make each team member multi-functional. The value of an employee increases exponentially when they have the capabilities to work multiple positions. The result is needing less people to work any given shift and the ability to work around call outs more easily.

Not only does cross-training increase an employee’s value and allow them to avoid becoming “stuck” in a singular role, but it also allows management the flexibility to interchange team members when needed.

Reward your team by incentivizing them to become trained and certified in multiple areas, such as the c-store side and the foodservice counter, and reward yourselves by creating a multi-functional team.

3.) Remember productivity and efficiency are more important than adding mediocre team members. We are hearing that many operators are now fully staffed. Is that good or bad?

Over the last three years operators have become “lean and mean” with a doing-more-with-less mindset, especially when it comes to c-store foodservice. This has required improved productivity with the addition of technology, new and better equipment, less prep in the kitchens and reduced menu size.

Operators have clearly articulated that many foodservice workers have left the industry, and there is an influx of new workers for the industry. Many believe that this is good as these employees are moldable and do not have bad habits. Being more productive and efficient keeps employees engaged and ultimately requires a smaller team to execute.

4.) Focus on internal promotions and career opportunities.

Team members and managers are looking for competitive wages and potential benefits. They can jump from job to job to satisfy those needs, but what drives an employee to be stable?

Yes, they must like their job and the people they work with, but that is usually not enough.

An employee or manager who can grow within an organization tends to, not only stay within a company, but also excel in their job performance. It requires time to take great people and make them great employees. Once you have them engaged, it is in the best interest of the organization to teach these employees to do more and to help build their careers. High turnover of staff results in poor execution and manager firefighting. Stability is imperative to success in tight labor markets, and money alone will not get the job done.

5.) Include scheduling flexibility and work-life balance. A system that takes away the manual process of training and allows for flexible scheduling creates a better trained employee as well as one that has the flexibility to adjust their schedules and improve quality of life.

We touched before on station/job certification and the advantages for both employees and management. Once an employee is certified in a station, they can then be switched with another employee for any given shift. This provides the employee with flexibility and the manager with a back-up team member to fill a shift.

6.) Keep it simple. Avoiding complexity for both the customer and the employee leads to better execution.

On the foodservice front, it starts with a menu that is relatively small and easy to prepare. Every ingredient should have multiple uses and menu items should be what the consumer actually wants, and not just what you think they want. Prep must be limited, and the employee role should be more about assembly and consistently finishing the product.

Having a customer be able to order and pay via an app or at the pump also provides a tremendous opportunity for the customer to navigate the order on their own, with the only responsibility of the employees to execute flawlessly 100% of the time. This reduces the need for labor and builds loyalty.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm. The firm works with leading foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives as well as guiding multiple collaborative forums and best practice projects. For more information visit, Kinetic12.com or contact Bruce at [email protected].