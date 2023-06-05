Stewart’s Shops to Celebrate 75th Make Your Own Sundae Anniversary

On June 11, Stewart’s Shops is letting customers make their own sundae for $1.75 all day to celebrate the anniversary.

Stewart’s Shops announced it is celebrating its 75th Make Your Own Sundae Anniversary on Sunday, June 11. To help celebrate the anniversary, customers can stop in their local shop on June 11 and make their own sundae for $1.75 all day.

A Make Your Own Sundae starts with the ice cream of choice from the cone counter. Customers can then choose as many or as few toppings as they prefer. Toppings include chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, caramel sauce, marshmallow topping and pineapple topping. Then customers can finish it off with chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, mini M&Ms, fun chips, nuts, whipped cream and the cherry on top.

In 1948, Executive Vice President Philly Dake had a simple idea — let people make ice cream sundaes the way they want them. Stewart’s Shops’ customers loved this idea, and the Make Your Own Sundae was born.

The notoriety of the Make Your Own Sundae grew with the help of TV programs like Stewart’s Western Sundae and as an early advertiser on shows like Hopalong Cassidy, Hawkeye and Whirlybirds. This flagship sundae remains a customer favorite to this day, stirring a fond nostalgia with so many.

“My Aunt Philly truly left her mark on Stewart’s Shops,” said President of Stewart’s Shops Gary Dake. “She believed that ice cream should be an experience, and the Make Your Own Sundae is one of her many legacies.”

