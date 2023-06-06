How to Grow Beer Sales in 2023

Strategizing with promotions is one way c-stores can grow beer sales.

How can convenience stores grow their beer sales in 2023, or for that matter, any year?

Step one is knowing what consumers want to drink. Analyzing recent sales data for your stores as well as nationally can help you zero in on trends impacting the category. For example, recent Circana sales data shows non-alcoholic beer, flavored malt beverages, imports and domestic super-premium beer are trending upward.

For the 52-week period ending April 23, the convenience store channel’s overall beer category recorded sales of just over $25 billion, up 4.1%, according to Circana. Total domestic beer sales reached $14.4 billion, up 0.7%. Domestic premium beer notched sales of $6.9 billion, down 1.3%.

At the same time, domestic super-premium beer saw sales of $2.5 billion, a gain of 6.1%. Domestic sub-premium beer notched sales of $3.3 billion, a gain of 1.8%. Craft beer garnered sales of $1.6 billion, down 0.6%. Import sales reached $6.1 billion for a healthy gain of 12%.

The “beer-seltzer-centric” subcategory saw sales of $1.9 billion, a drop of 8.7%. Flavored malt beverages recorded sales of $2.5 billion for a strong gain of 19.4%. Cider generated just over $141 million in sales, down to 0.2%. Non-alcoholic beer saw sales of nearly $37 million, up 17.5%.

Step two is understanding what experts claim are the four Ps of sales and marketing: Product, Price, Place, Promotion.

Top brands are always rolling out interesting and innovative promotions that retailers can take good advantage of. Many of them are related to sporting events and increasingly worthy causes that consumers like to help support.

Other successful strategies for growing beer sales include offering shoppers new products and local craft brews; carrying a mix of different types of beers; strong merchandising that catches the eye and peaks the interest; having a cold vault and using it effectively; placing beer deals and product introductions in store advertisements; making the most of holiday promotional opportunities, as well as local events and sponsorships; and educating staff members about beer to help consumers trade up, expand their knowledge base, spend more and develop loyalty to their location.