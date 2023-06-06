Marathon Employees Help Complete 100 Service Projects in Five Days

Taking place in Hancock County, Ohio — home to Marathon Petroleum's headquarters — more than 900 volunteers participated in spring Days of Caring.

Marathon Petroleum employees volunteered to participate in spring Days of Caring, organized by the United Way of Hancock County in Ohio. The initiative brought together more than 900 volunteers to complete 100 service projects in five days.

The volunteers logged 3,600 community service hours during the bi-annual event, which equates to more than $114,000 in savings for the nonprofit organizations.

The annual United Way spring Days of Caring event in Hancock County, Ohio, home to Marathon Petroleum’s headquarters, featured another outstanding show of volunteers from the community. From Awakening Minds Art to the YMCA, organizations benefited from the mass of people ready to work.

“Our extensive network of employee volunteers accounted for 750 of the people who gave their time to these projects this spring,” said Ashley Goecke, advanced community and stakeholder engagement representative for Marathon Petroleum. “This is an event that employees look forward to and get excited about doing.”

United Way leaders said the consistent number of volunteers who signed up for the spring Days of Caring and the fall 2022 event has allowed them to include more organizations and more projects, including some for residents through Backyard Mission Trip.

This spring, volunteers assembled a gazebo for City Mission of Findlay, washed windows at the Women’s Resource Center, landscaped at the American Red Cross and spread mulch for the City of Findlay. Members of Marathon Petroleum’s Audit Assurance & Advisory Services department volunteered four hours at the Challenged Champions Equestrian Center painting fences and barns.

“We had a fun experience volunteering and learning about the great things Challenged Champions is doing for families and the community,” said ShaJuan Grace, advanced internal control auditor at Marathon Petroleum and Findlay community action team lead. “Our team laughed and learned about each other while giving back to a great organization. We look forward to participating in Days of Caring opportunities in the future.

The United Way said the Days of Caring events provide a sampling of ways to get involved in the community, but volunteers can take it to another level to make a bigger impact in the community.

“Maybe you want to take a deeper step. Maybe you want to participate on a board or a committee,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “Maybe you want to be involved in helping vulnerable children. We can help you find that niche. Just connect with us.”

The United Way of Hancock County is planning the fall Days of Caring for Sept. 18-20. There will be a separate registration later this year for those interested in volunteering.