Plant-Based Quick-Serve Meals

United Food Group introduced two lines of affordable, convenient, protein-packed, nutritious meals — Perfect Servings Meals and Easy Peasy Meals. The plant-based meal solutions are ideal for eating at home, at the office, in an RV or while camping.

Perfect Servings Meals are available in six flavors: Be’f Stroganoff, Creamy Chick’n Alfredo, Spicy Chick’n Jambalaya, Mac & Cheese with Bac’n, Mac & Cheese with Jalapeño and Mac & Cheese with Ch’rizo Jalapeño. Easy Peasy Meals are available in four flavors: Mac & Cheesy, Mac & Cheesy with Bac’n, Mac & Cheesy with Jalapeño and Mac & Cheesy with Ch’rizo Jalapeño.

