Alimentation Couche-Tard Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced that Claude Tessier, executive vice president and chief financial officer, plans to retire. Filipe Da Silva will be appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer on July 1 to succeed him. Tessier will step down effective July 1 but will stay on with Couche-Tard for a transition period to assist Da Silva in order to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Da Silva brings impressive international retail and financial expertise to Couche-Tard. He started his career with TotalEnergies, the French energy conglomerate, in Argentina, then joined the Carrefour group, where he worked in Buenos Aires, Colombia, India and Indonesia. He later joined Groupe Exito, one of South America’s largest big box retailers, whose largest shareholder was the French retail giant, Casino. Da Silva then joined Walmart’s Central America subsidiary as chief financial officer to later become Walmart Canada’s chief financial officer. Da Silva is currently occupying the position of senior vice president of finance at Couche-Tard.

“Filipe has already proved himself as a trusted leader in the organization since joining in March 2023 and has spent much time learning the business from Claude. We have full confidence in Filipe, along with our experienced and highly capable finance team, and we expect the seamless transition between the two roles to be transparent for financial markets. I want to thank him for taking on this mandate, and I look forward to working with Filipe in his new capacity,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard.

“On behalf of myself and the board, I would like to thank Claude for his numerous contributions to Couche-Tard’s success over the last seven years. Claude led us through a period of significant growth, a five-year strategic plan and many important milestones. Over his years of service, with his steadfast and visionary leadership, Claude has contributed immensely to the success of Couche-Tard, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” added Hannasch.

