Kum & Go Introduces New Coffee Brand

Kum & Go has partnered with beverage company BLK & Bold to feature new, sustainably sourced, specialty-grade coffee in more than 300 locations across 13 states.

Kum & Go’s in-store whole bean-to-cup machines will distribute hot coffee that will feature BLK & Bold’s silky, creamy and bold Rise & GRND and Smoove Operator blends for a quality on-the-go experience for consumers. This larger company-wide launch follows the initial launch of BLK & Bold in select locations in January 2022.

BLK & Bold is the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee company dedicated to bringing accessibility and quality to consumers. Since inception, the brand has donated 5% of proceeds to its social impact initiative “For Our Youth,” which helps nonprofit organizations support children in underserved communities across the country.

“This partnership creates an opportunity to share the quality of our coffee, bring an experience to our consumers and positively impact more communities,” said Pernell Cezar, CEO of BLK & Bold. “We are able to become part of people’s day in a new way by widening the accessibility of specialty-grade coffee to over 300 convenience stores for a premium on-the-go experience.”

BLK & Bold sources Fair Trade and direct trade 100% Arabica coffee from Ethiopia and Central and South America. The process is monitored and roasted in Des Moines, Iowa, by experts and utilizes precise formulas to emphasize natural flavors from blueberries to caramel in its wide range of assortments.

“Kum & Go’s national partnership with BLK & Bold is the latest in our journey to bring a fresh perspective to the convenience space,” said Tanner Krause, CEO of Kum & Go. “BLK & Bold’s coffee is as fine a cup as you will find in our industry. Combining quality with the philanthropic values of the brand is a key reason why their company is growing rapidly and why they are an obvious fit with Kum & Go’s values.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that employs over 5,000 people and currently operates over 400 stores across 13 states. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.