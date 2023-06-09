Shell to Implement New Payment Solution Across U.S. Network

Shell plans to place Vontier's iNFX platform across its U.S. network of over 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

Shell has partnered with Vontier Corp. to deploy its iNFX payment solution and microservices platform across its U.S. network of over 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

The iNFX payment solution and corresponding microservices platform will seamlessly replace Shell’s legacy platform with a modular, open architecture, cloud-based solution across Shell’s branded retailers. iNFX revolutionizes the way convenience retail customers manage their assets, significantly increasing operational efficiency and materially reducing their total cost of ownership with an easier-to-build, -deploy and -maintain technology infrastructure.

The iNFX platform enables the following:

Future-Proofing: Flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly and expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations. Distributed architecture provides improved uptime and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards.

Consumer Experience: Enhanced consumer experiences through faster transaction speeds and more efficient remote management of high-volume sites.

Digital Agility: Standards-based APIs enable more efficient and cost-effective integrations. Payments compliance certification times are reduced by up to 75%.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our long-standing global partnership with Shell, delivering an innovative, first-to-industry solution that will significantly enhance their forecourt and in-store capabilities,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Vontier’s retail solutions business. “We are delivering technology that disrupts the conventional software architecture used by convenience retailers with a microservices-based operating system that significantly improves operational efficiency and enables rapid new feature launches, creating sustainable value for our customers.”