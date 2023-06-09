Stewart’s Shops Introduces New Coffee Flavor

Stewart's Shops now offers customers a Dark Chocolate Coconut coffee blend for a limited time at its c-stores.

Stewart’s Shops has launched a new blend of coffee — a Dark Chocolate Coconut blend, which is available for a limited time. The coffee combines the deep richness of dark chocolate with the creamy sweetness of coconut, resulting in a comforting hot beverage.

Consumers are sure to be satisfied with this unique blend, whether they are avid coffee connoisseurs or customers looking to try new flavors.

Customers can also enhance this coffee with International Delight-flavored creamers or Stewart’s Shops Fresh and Local Half & Half, French Vanilla Half & Half, Milk or Eggnog.

The coffee will only be available this summer.

Stewart’s Shops’ unique coffee is created with its own special blend of coffee beans that gives it a one-of-a-kind flavor that customers can depend on.