Thorntons Opens New Tennessee Store

Thorntons has opened its 20th Tennessee store in the Nashville area. The new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.23 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests.

Features of the new store include:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and fountain beverages with nugget ice

20 auto fueling positions

Thorntons invited the community to be a part of the grand opening celebration, during which guests who entered the new store received a Thorntons gift card which can be used in-store. One lucky guest was also awarded a $1,000 gift card. Also featured at the celebration were music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thorntons leadership presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.