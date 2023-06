Café Valley has debuted its new line of 12-count and 24-count everyday mini cupcake assortments. The flavors of the mini cupcakes include vanilla (12-count), chocolate (12-count), Cookies and Crème (12-count), Red Velvet (12-count) and Chocolate and Vanilla Checkerboard (24-count). The new everyday mini cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning in July.

Café Valley Bakery

www.cafevalley.com