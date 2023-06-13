Murphy USA Raises $6 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Murphy USA has raised $6 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its “Great Futures Fueled Here” campaign since its launch in 2020. The customer round-up campaign, which takes place at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek sites across 27 states, supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The campaign gives customers the opportunity to make a monetary contribution of $1, $3, $5 or $10 or round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised during the campaign benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA and QuickChek locations.

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers and communities. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation,” said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. “That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign. In the fourth year of our partnership, we will again utilize our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to ’round up’ their purchases to provide much-needed funding to their local Boys & Girls Clubs. This financial support helps to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. Programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day by providing enriching experiences after school and during the summer. Serving 3.6 million young people annually, Clubs ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future — including a safe, supportive environment with caring adult mentors.

“The ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign has been instrumental in helping Boys & Girls Clubs provide programming and resources that are making a real difference in the lives of youth,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with Murphy USA and the many contributions from its customers that have resulted in such an incredible milestone.”

Murphy USA is a retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.