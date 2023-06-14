EG America Fundraiser Brings in $636,000

Raised throughout May at EG America's c-stores, the funds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

EG America announced it has raised $636,000 for the American Cancer Society in its most recent fundraising campaign.

Throughout the month of May, guests donated $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing during checkout when they visited any of EG America’s more than 1,700 stores nationally, including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Certified Oil, Turkey Hill, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores and Tom Thumb.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of EG America and its guests for their support of our important mission, and through their partnership, we’ll be able to invest greater resources into the fight against cancer nationwide,” said Anthony Marino, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society.

All proceeds from the fundraiser are going towards the American Cancer Society’s mission to offer life-saving programs, research and services that will help patients and families impacted by cancer with the vision of ending cancer for everyone.

This year’s “Fuel The Hope for Change” campaign specifically focuses on essential advocacy, research and patient support programs. On June 13, members of EG America leadership presented a check to representatives from the American Cancer Society as follows: Anthony Marino, executive vice president — Northeast region; Louise Santosuosso, vice president of development — New England; Danielle Maxwell, senior director, corporate relations; Craig Callahan, director, corporate relations; and Michelle Wolf, senior program manager, corporate account operations.

“As cancer impacts so many people, either directly or indirectly, our partnership with the American Cancer Society helps us do our part in raising funds to find a cure for this terrible disease,” said Caroline Taitelbaum, president of EG America. “We owe the tremendous success of this fundraiser to the generosity of our guests, whose unwavering support is so crucial to achieving meaningful progress towards ending cancer.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 employees working in more than 6,300 sites across U.S., U.K. and Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.