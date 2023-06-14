Nouria Launches New Mobile App

Nouria Energy has launched an innovative mobile app, revolutionizing the way customers engage with the company. The app offers a range of features designed to provide a fast, convenient and seamless experience.

The newly introduced app incorporates online ordering and delivery services, real-time fuel pricing updates, monthly promotions, location services and an enhanced loyalty program. As part of this program, customers can enjoy exclusive rewards, such as a complimentary cup of freshly brewed hot or iced coffee at Café Nouria locations or a free bottle of My Nouria Spring Water at alternative locations throughout the summer season.

Moreover, Nouria app members benefit from up to 10 cents per gallon discount on fuel for in-store purchases, including snacks, beverages, freshly made food and grab-and-go items. By making additional purchases and taking advantage of national offers, members can increase their cents per gallon earnings.

Joe Hamza, chief operating officer, emphasized the significance of the company’s digital transformation. “Our company has experienced remarkable growth, and embracing cutting-edge technology has been crucial in providing our guests with the best products and value. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate guest experience, ensuring delight with every visit. With the introduction of our mobile app, we are now able to extend this seamless, online experience to our valued guests,” he said.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy owns 170 convenience store locations of which 152 are company operated, more than 55 Golden Nozzle car washes, a Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.