Shell to Invest $10-15 Billion in Low-Carbon Energy Solutions

Additionally, Shell plans to increase dividends by 15% and commence share buybacks of at least $5 billion for the second half of 2023.

Shell has updated investors on its strategy to create more value with less emissions and deliver increased shareholder returns through a balanced energy transition.

One of its goals is to make good progress toward its target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 by reducing emissions from its operations and from the fuels and other energy products it sells to customers. Shell will continue to make progress by:

Aiming to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030 and to eliminate routine flaring from its Upstream operations by 2025, moving faster than the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring 2030 initiative

Planning to invest $10-15 billion across 2023 to 2025 to support the development of low-carbon energy solutions, including biofuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and CCS

“We need to continue to create profitable business models that can be scaled at pace to truly impact the decarbonization of the global energy system. We will invest in the models that work — those with the highest returns that play to our strengths,” said Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

More Value

An enhanced focus on performance and stronger capital and cost discipline will underpin higher shareholder distributions of 30-40% of cash flow from operations through the cycle, compared with 20-30% previously, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. Shell will raise the dividend per share by an expected 15%, effective from the second quarter 2023 interim dividend, payable in September, and commence share buybacks of at least $5 billion for the second half of 2023, subject to board approval.

Shell will continue to invest in providing secure supplies of energy while actively working to reduce carbon emissions. Shell also confirms it will:

Grow its integrated gas business and maintain leadership in the global liquefied natural gas market

Extend its advantaged position in Upstream to achieve cash flow longevity by stabilizing liquids production to 2030

Leverage its brand, customer relationships and trading strengths to optimize the value from investments it has made in Downstream and Renewables & Energy Solutions, while helping customers across the transport and industry sectors to decarbonize Shell will: Strengthen the performance of its marketing business while building leading positions in low-carbon fuels and electric vehicle charging Invest in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage in a disciplined manner to create options for the future Repurpose its Energy and Chemicals Parks footprint to offer more low-carbon solutions to its customers while undertaking a strategic review of its Energy and Chemicals Park assets on Bukom and Jurong Island in Singapore and further high-grading its European footprint Selectively invest in power, focusing on markets where its trading activities and customer reach can help to deliver higher returns while also using the access to green electrons to enable growth in low-carbon energy solutions



“We are investing to provide the secure energy customers need today and for a long time to come, while transforming Shell to win in a low-carbon future. Performance, discipline and simplification will be our guiding principles as we allocate capital to enhance shareholder distributions while enabling the energy transition,” said Sawan.