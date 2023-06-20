Big Y Express Opens Fresh Market Location

The new Big Y Express Fresh Market concept is located at Tower Square in downtown Springfield, Mass.

A new Big Y Express Fresh Market store has opened in downtown Springfield, Mass. The site — which opened June 15 — is located at Tower Square.

In attendance at the grand opening ceremony were several company representatives and community officials, including Domenic Sarno, mayor of Springfield, Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts, and Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y Foods.

Local officials and Big Y team members celebrated the opening of the new store which will serve the needs of downtown Springfield’s residential, business and tourist communities with over 250 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, local grocery goods, cakes, hot coffee and sandwiches, a large selection of everyday essentials, freshly made sushi, and grab-and-go meals. The new store is 10,000 square feet of convenience on the go that will be open seven days a week.

Big Y Foods Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 14 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees.