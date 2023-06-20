Haffner’s Expands Massachusetts Portfolio

Haffner’s decided to grow its Massachusetts footprint through the acquisitions of Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil. Over the past decade, Haffner’s has grown rapidly because of its many successful acquisitions and is prepared for continued expansion in the future.

Having provided oil and propane delivery and HVAC services to countless customers in Worcester County, Mass., for over 75 years, Huhtala Oil & Propane prides itself on quality and service. Huhtala’s East Templeton, Mass., office, which also contains a Mobil gas station with diesel offering, will begin operating under the Haffner’s name later this year.

Haffner’s also recently acquired Concord Oil, which includes a gas station and convenience store, several bulk storage facilities located in Acton and Concord, Mass., and a home heating delivery and HVAC business that serves communities in Middlesex County, Mass.

“Concord Oil and its employees are excited to be a part of the Haffner’s family,” said Mike Whaley, owner of Concord Oil. “Their culture of family, community and safety is what stood out to us and ensured they would not only take care of our people but carry on our reputation for reliable delivery and dependable service.”

Based in Lawrence, Mass., Haffner’s operates 71 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and foodservice locations. The Haffner’s brand distributes oil and propane while providing HVAC service to nearly 45,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine.

“We have partnered with Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil to expand our energy resources and offer customers a wider range of options through Haffner’s,” said Jeff Black, owner and CEO of Haffner’s. “Both of these companies are committed to providing top-notch quality and service, and we will ensure that this tradition continues to thrive and expand alongside us.”

Haffner’s is one of the largest wholesale distributors of fuel in New England. Haffner’s offers all the major brands, including Mobil, Exxon, Citgo, Gulf and Sunoco while continuing to grow Haffner’s proprietary brand.