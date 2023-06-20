Wawa Launches 15th Annual Hoagiefest

Wawa announced the relaunch of its annual Hoagiefest event, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The promotion was started in 2008 as a celebration of peace, savings and the chain’s iconic hoagies. Since then, Hoagiefest has become a beloved summer tradition, featuring special price promotions on Wawa’s hoagie varieties as well as savings, songs and celebrations with a 1960s-inspired theme.

This year, Hoagiefest will be dedicated to celebrating 15 years of the event with a nod to Hoagiefest history and special pricing — $5 for any Shorti and $6 for any Classic of all hot and cold hoagie varieties.

Wawa’s 2023 Hoagiefest Campaign

This year’s Hoagiefest campaign runs through July 16 in all Wawa stores, and special pricing is available on the Wawa app for delivery or pickup. Highlights of this year’s Hoagiefest campaign include:

Hoagiefest throwback moments: Customers can relive the magic of past campaigns with the best of the “Fest” elements in every Wawa store.

Hoagiefest decorations: The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores with all-new decorations, digital signage and selfie stations to help set the unique Hoagiefest mood and generate excitement throughout the summer. In honor of Hoagiefest's 15th anniversary, retro elements like the famed Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane and micro-bus will be featured on in-store decorations.

Social media: Wawa's social media channels will feature giveaways of special merchandise, including Hoagiefest t-shirts, themed towels, water bottles and tote bags.

“Summer has always been hoagie time at Wawa, and nothing quite captures the spirit of the season like Hoagiefest,” said Jim Morey, chief brand officer. “For 15 years, Wawa Hoagiefest has helped us celebrate one of the most beloved food items at Wawa with great savings and fun, vibrant campaign elements that spread good ‘hoagie vibes’ this summer. We can’t wait to relive the best of past campaigns with our customers, while continuing to provide the fantastic savings Hoagiefest has come to be known for.”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; hand-crafted specialty beverages; a dinner menu including burgers; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.