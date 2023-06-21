Buc-ee’s to Open New Location in Tennessee

To celebrate its new Sevierville, Tenn., c-store, Buc-ee's is hosting a grand opening on June 26 starting at 6 a.m.

Buc-ee’s decided to celebrate the opening of its new c-store in Sevierville, Tenn., with a grand opening on June 26 at 6 a.m. with a ribbon cutting between 10-11 a.m. at 170 Buc-ee’s Blvd. off of Interstate 40 exit 407, according to Knox News.

Guests will have the chance to get beaver merchandise, beef jerky and check out the clean bathrooms.

The Sevierville, Tenn., location will offer 120 fueling stations with snack, meal and drink options for travelers. It will also feature a car wash, along with other products.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee’s is headed west with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.