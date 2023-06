Kind has released a new Caramel Peanut Protein Bar, which is a soft-baked bar with a crispy exterior, featuring five super grains and diced peanuts. The snack is perfect for on-the-go customers and is made with plant-based ingredients and whole grains. The protein bars are also an excellent source of protein and fiber.

Kind Caramel Peanut Protein Bars are available online and at retailers nationwide.

Mars, Inc.

www.mars.com