Carr’s Reopens After Renovations

The c-store has become a staple of the Lizella, Ga., community after more than 50 years of business.

In Lizella, Ga., Carr’s has reopened for business after being closed for about two and a half months for store renovations, reported 13WMAZ.

New owner Sam Patel has noted that the members of the community are appreciative of the reopening of the location, with some people saying that it is a store they do not want to live without.

The site has been in business for more than 50 years, and to many it has become a crucial part of the community’s identity.

The renovated store is almost twice the size with better lighting and new floors. The site is the only c-store option for the city after a store across the street shut down last year.

Patel has noted that this is not an official opening, and is only a soft reopening as he gets the lights fixed outside. The location will operate under temporary 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours until the lights are fixed, at which point it will return to its regular 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.