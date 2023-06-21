RaceTrac Partners With Old Navy to Give Away Free Gas

Old Navy will be giving away free gas at select RaceTrac c-stores across five states starting June 26, in Orlando, Fla.

RaceTrac has teamed up with Old Navy to give away free gas to customers at select RaceTrac stores across five states while also treating a few lucky radio listeners and social fans nationwide to gas gift cards.

The activation will kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Fla., last year’s most popular destination for Independence Day travel.

On June 29, the giveaways will continue in key markets adjacent to notable July 4 celebrations, including Atlanta; Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; and New Orleans.

Gas giveaways will take place at the select five stations starting at 9 a.m. local time, with the exact locations revealed earlier that morning in partnership with local radio broadcasts. At each gas station, the first 250 cars will receive a $50 RaceTrac gift card when they pull up to the pumps that can be used towards filling up their tank and stocking up on snacks. Old Navy credit card holders will receive double the rewards — two $50 gift cards, totaling $100 in value — as a loyalty perk.

Old Navy will also surprise and delight social fans with gas cards to power their summer road trips. Followers of Old Navy on Instagram and TikTok will be prompted to share where they are cruising to this summer for a chance to win free fuel.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts; freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee; and competitively priced fuel.