Amazon Go C-Store Location Closes

Located in Seattle, this was the second Amazon Go c-store ever to open.

After a recent announcement stating that it will close eight Go locations across the country, Amazon has officially shut down operations at its second-ever Amazon Go c-store, located in Seattle, Wash., reported GeekWire.

After five years of business, the location’s last day of business was June 16.

Opened in 2018, the 1,450-square-foot store was just the second Go location to open after the original, which was unveiled at Amazon’s Day One office tower earlier that year.

Amazon has noted that the other Go locations will not be affected by the store closing. At this time, there are still four other Amazon Go sites in the Seattle area.

This decision comes after a statement from Amazon in March of this year in which the company confirmed the closing of eight Amazon Go stores, two of which were located in Seattle.

The stores have garnered attention in the c-store world for the implementation of “Just Walk Out” technology, an option that allows retailers to operate stores without cashiers. The technology relies on cameras and sensors that monitor how customers interact with products and offerings, eliminating a checkout process.