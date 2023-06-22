Jernigan Oil Launches Lottery Management Solution at Stores

Jernigan Oil, which operates the Duck Thru Food Stores brand, has launched LottoShield, a lottery management solution, across its 56-store network. This move highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations.

LottoShield has developed a revolutionary solution that integrates with state lotteries and point-of-sale systems to significantly optimize and secure the lottery category. By automating inventory reconciliation, invoice processing and manual entry, LottoShield reduces the daily time spent on lottery management to just a few minutes. Moreover, LottoShield strengthens loss prevention efforts by reducing the time it takes to discover theft down to 24 hours or less, making it substantially harder for theft to continue unnoticed.

“LottoShield has helped our organization tremendously. Our team members are spending less time on lottery reconciliation paperwork and have more time to perform other job duties,” said Miles Harrell, vice president of retail operations at Jernigan Oil. “This has hopefully allowed us to provide better customer service and maintain cleaner stores. We are happy to be partnered with LottoShield.”

“Lottery drives foot traffic and increases basket size, but the manual and error-prone accounting process often exposes retailers to the risk of internal theft. At LottoShield, our goal is to protect retailers from these challenges. Working with Jernigan Oil, a respected leader in North Carolina and Virginia’s convenience retail space, has been a pleasure. Their adoption of LottoShield has led many of their peers to follow suit.” stated Mehdi Mahmoodi, co-founder of LottoShield.

Jernigan Oil Co. is a full-service petroleum products distributor in Ahoskie, N.C. Jernigan Oil is the parent company of Duck Thru Food Stores, with over 50 locations throughout Southside Virginia and northeast North Carolina.