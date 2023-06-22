Should I Stock Nicotine-Free Options?

Select convenience store customers are choosing to opt out of nicotine — which is all the reason retailers need to begin stocking nicotine-free options.

As the Food and Drug Administration looks to evaluate maximum nicotine levels in cigarettes, nicotine-free smokes offer an appealing alternative that flies under the regulatory radar, and it might be appealing to those that are trying to quit their nicotine habit but still enjoy smoking. And herbal snuff and pouches can provide the experience and mouthfeel smokeless customers enjoy with none of the nicotine. Again, those looking to cut back or quit or who are interested in being more health conscious might gravitate toward these products.

Nicotine-free options make particular sense for those who vape and for those who sell to those who vape. Here are some reasons why they make sense — and might prove to be a popular item — for convenience store retailers: