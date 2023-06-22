TA Opens New Texas Site

TravelCenters of America has opened a new store in Huntsville, Texas. The new location will add 90 truck spaces and a full-service restaurant — Primo Taqueria.

Located off Interstate 45, the chain has noted that this is a part of its ongoing network expansion and its commitment to improving guests’ experiences.

The site offers fuel, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists, including:

10 gasoline and six diesel fueling positions, all with Diesel Exhaust Fluid

90 truck parking spaces and 55 car parking spaces

A full-service restaurant — Primo Taqueria

Three showers

Laundry facilities

A driver’s lounge

A dog park

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.