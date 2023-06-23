H-E-B Opens Second Fresh Bites Location

The new Fresh Bites location in Lytle, Texas, which opened on June 19, offers several refrigerated cases stocked with fresh, quality items such as fresh produce, salads and more.

H-E-B has opened a second Fresh Bites location in Lytle, Texas, and includes a True Texas Tacos restaurant. With H-E-B Fresh Bites, the San Antonio-based retailer is giving a new look to its H-E-B convenience stores and providing customers with more options, such as fresh produce, chef-inspired prepared meals and convenient snack options.

On June 19, H-E-B opened its second Fresh Bites convenience store, which is adjacent to the Lytle H-E-B on McDonald Street. The location was an existing convenience store that was updated into an H-E-B Fresh Bites and renovated to include the True Texas Tacos restaurant. H-E-B Fresh Bites Lytle is open from 4 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday and 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The True Texas Tacos in Lytle, Texas, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

H-E-B Fresh Bites locations feature several refrigerated cases stocked with fresh, quality items such as fresh produce, salads, sandwiches and sushi made daily, meat and cheese snacks, fresh juices, kombucha, and H-E-B Meal Simple options. Throughout the store, customers will find a larger selection of nutritious and wholesome products, including H-E-B Select Ingredients items, in addition to normal convenience offerings such as soft drink fountains, beer and wine, and other snacks.

“For our on-the-go customers, H-E-B Fresh Bites will offer a variety of fresh options and our True Texas Tacos along with fast, friendly service,” said Erica Menchaca, H-E-B director of convenience store operations. “Our amazing partners are ready to open the doors and begin serving our community with the best H-E-B Fresh Bites has to offer.”

The True Texas Tacos concept, which H-E-B launched in San Antonio in 2018, showcases a menu of more than a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos made with the freshest ingredients. All flour tortillas are made in-house, and corn tortillas are available upon request. The restaurant also has a salsa bar. Customers can use the digital kiosks for easy, no-contact ordering, and on-demand delivery service Favor Delivery offers free delivery of True Texas Tacos.

With the reopening of the Lytle, Texas, location, H-E-B operates 12 convenience store locations throughout Texas, which all have fuel stations and car washes. Starting this year, the company will continue its plans to update the layout of the remaining convenience stores to the H-E-B Fresh Bites brand, with many also including a True Texas Tacos. No plans or timelines have been set for updates to the other locations. Earlier this year, in April, the first H-E-B Fresh Bites location opened in Leander, Texas.

H-E-B is an American privately held supermarket chain based in San Antonio with more than 340 stores throughout Texas and in northeast Mexico. The company also operates Central Market, an upscale organic and fine foods retailer.