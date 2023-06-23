Parker’s Hires New Vice President of Fuel

As the new vice president of fuel, Ricky John is responsible for creating, overseeing and identifying actions to execute the strategic vision of Parker's fuel department.

Parker’s has hired oil and gas distribution veteran Ricky John as vice president of fuel. In his new position at Parker’s, John creates, oversees and identifies actions to execute the strategic vision of Parker’s fuel department while enhancing growth through a balanced focus on customers, team members, processes and market share. John works closely with Parker’s executive leaders to support the company’s strategic expansion across the Southeastern U.S.

As an innovative and respected fuel supply chain professional, John brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial downstream oil and gas distribution, petroleum products trading, supply chain logistics and strategic transformational change management to his new role at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, he served as the director of sales and business development at Sunoco LP, where he directed national expansion efforts, developed hundreds of new client relationships, and oversaw commercial support functions for the company’s 8 billion gallons of annual fuel distribution to commercial customers and distributors across 36 states.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ricky to our award-winning team at Parker’s,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Ricky is a people-first leader and a highly experienced fuels professional who can help us continue to grow our corporate footprint and to offer the high-quality products our loyal customers have come to expect.”

John previously worked as a manager of wholesale marketing, retail fuel supply and products trading at Murphy Oil USA, which provided fuel supply to retail and wholesale customers across 25 states. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior ethanol trading manager for Nidera Energy US, a fuel oil trader for Flying J, and a junior trader, scheduler and position coordinator for ConocoPhillips.

Fluent in Spanish and English, John earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with an emphasis in international finance from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Originally from Bartlesville, Okla., John currently resides in Savannah, Ga.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.