RATIONAL USA Announces New Director

RATIONAL USA has announced the promotion of Stuart Schwadron, who will now have the role of director for iVario USA, product management.

Schwadron joined RATIONAL in June 2018 as manager in consultant services, quickly becoming an iVario specialist for the organization. He most recently served as senior manager of design and consultant resources. In his new role, Stuart will report directly to Lee Baker, vice president of product management for North America, where he will now focus more directly on providing support for iVario sales.

The RATIONAL Group is a world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide. RATIONAL is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX.