How Should I Merchandise Wine at My C-Store?

Merchandising wine in a convenience store involves the same process as merchandising any other product — finding the most ideal placements and promoting it in a way to attract the attention it needs to succeed.
Assuming that the operator has already identified his audience as one that wants and will purchase wine, has found product of the quality and at the price point that will satisfy their consumers’ desires — and at a margin that favors their bottom line — and is working with a supplier that can reliably provide it, here are some additional merchandising considerations.
- Keep track of sales on a weekly basis in order to know which wines to feature in promotional offers and aisle displays.
- Augment in-store displays with eye-catching promotional signage.
- Use well-known holidays and a host of other events to help customers plan party ideas and special-occasion dinners.
- Tell consumers about the various wine selections with informational literature available at the display. Recent reviews about a wine selection can provide encouragement for consumers to try something new. Suppliers and distributors can provide such materials, often in abundance.
- In addition to information about the wine itself, offering suggestions regarding which cuisines, foods and dishes the wines can best be matched with will also help fuel sales.
- Always try and showcase newly arrived wines close to the store’s high-traffic entrance.
- Spur add-on sales by using the merchandising locations to present a full range of accessories, including corkscrews.
- Have store personnel pay attention to displays and tidy up and refresh them when needed.
- Be certain to alter displays frequently in order to present fresh offers and different visuals.
- Augment merchandising efforts by teaching store staffers about the wines being merchandised so that they can talk to consumers about them and encourage shoppers to try a bottle.
- Don’t limit merchandising activities to those that consumers can see. Music that can be heard around the display can be an effective purchase motivator. In addition, some retailers, most notably Sony, have employed devices that actually spray scents around displays to make shopping even more of an experience.
- Offer wines in a range of price points. Customers shopping for themselves might have a one price point, but those bringing a bottle of wine to a dinner or those planning to gift a bottle of wine might opt for a more expensive option.