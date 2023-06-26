How Should I Merchandise Wine at My C-Store?

C-store retailers can try multiple avenues to merchandise wine, including showcasing new arrivals at the entrance and using promotional signage.

Merchandising wine in a convenience store involves the same process as merchandising any other product — finding the most ideal placements and promoting it in a way to attract the attention it needs to succeed.

Assuming that the operator has already identified his audience as one that wants and will purchase wine, has found product of the quality and at the price point that will satisfy their consumers’ desires — and at a margin that favors their bottom line — and is working with a supplier that can reliably provide it, here are some additional merchandising considerations.