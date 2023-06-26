KRS Appoints New Director of QA and Technical Support

Patrick Abernathy is responsible for ensuring the highest standards of quality assurance and technical support across the KRS organization.

KRS has reported that ​Patrick Abernathy​ has joined the team as director of QA and technical support. In his new position, Abernathy will be responsible for ensuring the highest standards of quality assurance and technical support across the KRS organization.

Abernathy has more than 35 years of experience with extensive experience in the convenience store technology sector, including leading major retail initiatives at major convenience store chains and NACS. His impressive achievements at TruAge, the universal digital age-verification system developed by NACS, directly led to successful retailer adoption of TruAge and demonstrated his ability to drive software projects for digital age verification and achieve outstanding growth.

Abernathy’s strong communication skills and passion for embracing technology make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role at KRS. Before his role at TruAge, he was with Jacksons Food Stores in Boise, Idaho. While at Jacksons as the director of IT and director of retail technology, he drove the technology implementation of its new loyalty program — Let’s Go Rewards — operated by KRS. In this role, he focused on retail technology systems, including back-office PDI systems, EPOS, dispensers, DVRs, ATGs, data networks, fuel brand credit networks, device setup and developing standards and policies. He also managed all related vendor relationships, contracts, system features and future feature enhancements. Before Jacksons, he was the IT manager at Sapp Brothers Truck Stops.

“Throughout his career, Patrick has shown a remarkable dedication to excellence and has actively participated in various advisory boards and support groups. His involvement as the SIGMA IT Share Group moderator and his contributions to organizations such as the Conexxus API Focus Group and the Verifone Petroleum Advisory Council exemplifies his commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and driving innovation,” said Pat Lewis, president and CEO of KRS. “We are confident that Patrick’s leadership, expertise and passion for technology will greatly contribute to our continued growth and success. With his guidance, we will further demonstrate our values of Customer Obsession and a High Bar for Quality and solidify our commitment to delivering exceptional software quality and technical support to our valued clients.”

Abernathy will work on KRS’s suite of retail solutions such as Epiphany, Command Center, Brandwagon, Whim and KickBack Points coalition loyalty program.

“I look forward to working with Pat and the KRS team as we continue driving winning solutions for convenience store retailers across the industry,” Abernathy said.

