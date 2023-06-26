MAPCO Unveils New Mobile App

MAPCO's new app provides guests with more features and capabilities than ever before, including mobile fuel pay and limited-time deals and discounts.

MAPCO has launched a new and improved mobile app experience for its customers. Guests now have more ways than ever to shop, save and earn rewards at their favorite MAPCO stores.

“MAPCO stores are located in markets across the Southeast, so we focused on creating a personalized mobile experience that best serves each of our stores and their surrounding communities,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “Not only is the new MAPCO app an easy way to earn exclusive MY Reward$ offers, but it also notifies our guests of local events, festivals and charity efforts so they can get involved in their community.”

Powered by Rovertown, a mobile app platform, the new easy-to-use digital experience provides guests with more features and capabilities than ever before. This includes mobile fuel pay via Venmo, limited-time deals and discounts on favorite snacks and beverages, the ability to check stores for the best fuel price, a car racing game with leaderboards and much more.

There are also more ways than ever to redeem MY Reward$ points. Exclusive offers can now be added to MY Reward$ directly through the app instead of via email, and guests now have the ability to redeem their points for donations to deserving local charities like the Boys & Girls Club.

“In just the first month alone, we reached a milestone of more than 100,000 downloads,” said Tom Bowden, chief marketing officer at MAPCO. “We are confident that the new MAPCO app will delight guests and exceed their expectations.”

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.