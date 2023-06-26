QuickChek Launches LTO Frozen Energy Drink

QuickChek decided to launch a limited-time-only zero-sugar frozen energy drink made with PRIME Energy.

Just in time for the July 4 holiday and peak summer months, the “Red, White & Boost” drink is a colorful blend of blue raspberry-flavored PRIME, raspberry and cherry.

“As we evolve our energy beverage program across QuickChek, we saw a unique and timely opportunity to partner with PRIME to offer customers a refreshing, customized on-the-go beverage,” said Daniel Haskell, vice president and head of food & beverage for Murphy USA QuickChek.

PRIME Energy contains zero grams of sugar, zero carbohydrates and only 10 calories. All added ingredients are also sugar free.

The consumption of sports and energy drinks, particularly those that are both nutritious and sugar free, has increased significantly over the past decade. This is due in part to the surge of consumers who are seeking healthier lifestyles, exercising more and are seeking richer sources of immunity-boosting food and beverages that contain minerals and vitamins that may help improve immunity.

The addition of PRIME Energy is an extension of the already popular energy drinks QuickChek offers, which include made-to-order Red Bull Infusions featuring a variety of flavor combinations. These recipes include new limited-time-only Red Bull Infusions Juneberry Edition.

New Summer Menu

QuickChek is also refreshing its Summer Menu featuring items such as Spicy Chicken Tender subs, Spicy Chicken Club, Spicy Chicken Florentine and Spicy Southern Chicken.

QuickChek also has a new Spicy Chicken Snack Wrap and Spicy Chicken Tenders.

QuickChek’s new Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches come with Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese. QuickChek also offers English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches.

Summer refreshment options include the Real Fruit Smoothie Colada. Customers can enjoy their choice of Mango Colada, Piña Colada and Strawberry Colada.

The free QuickChek Rewards program offers benefits such as mobile ordering, rewards, and frequent shopper membership perks throughout the year.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek operates 164 stores including 101 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in New York.