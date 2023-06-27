Following consumer trends can help c-store retailers give their candy segment an edge.

Knowing how to improve gum and mint sales isn’t as difficult once a c-store retailer knows what their consumer base wants, and some recent consumer research has provided a raft of strong insights.

Assuming that a convenience store operator already has already taken care of the basics — strong sales data on which to base category

management decisions, a good variety of offerings, larger package sizes, exciting promotions, effective merchandising and a powerful social media presence — a peek inside their customers’ thoughts, wants and desires can only serve to boost candy and mint sales.

A recent survey of confection-buying consumers by Shopkick, a shopping rewards app, provided some important insights into the minds of candy customers. Among them:

Chocolate dominates as the favorite candy category among 90% of consumers. Reese’s and M&M’s are tied for consumers’ favorite chocolate candy at 57%, followed by Hershey’s (48%) and Snickers and Kit Kat (47% each).

The most popular type of candy aside from chocolate is sweet (62%), the research found, followed by sour (33%), minty (30%) and spicy (10%). The candy brands consumers love most in each sector, according to the research, are Starburst (51%), Sour Patch Kids (70%), York Peppermint Patties (65%) and Hot Tamales (58%).

Loyalty is strong in this diverse category. While consumer loyalty has wavered in recent years, 91% of Americans say they have pledged allegiance to their favorite candy brands.

Health is a consideration when making the purchase decision. Of those who do not regularly purchase candy (13%), 50% say it is to decrease their sugar consumption. Of those who do regularly purchase candy (87%), almost half (47%) seek out better-for-you candy alternatives.

When it comes to how much consumers are willing to spend on sweet treats, Shopkick discovered, about half of consumers (47%) said they plan to spend between $5 and $10. Other consumers plan to spend less than $5 (39%), between $11 and $20 (12%) and between $21 and $50 (2%).

But what’s most important is tracking the candy that resonates with your customer base. Making sure your c-store is in-stock on the core candy brands and making space for line extensions that drive excitement in the category is key.