OnCue Donates Thousands to Local Food Resource Centers

OnCue raised more than $17,000 in monetary donations and nearly $102,000 in non-perishable and personal care items.

From January to March of this year, OnCue raised $17,308 from specialty cups sold in stores, in addition to raising $101,990 in non-perishable and personal care items that will be distributed to local food centers across Oklahoma and Houston.

“The mission of helping feed, educate and advocate for those in our communities living with hunger is something every person understands and can see as fundamentally important,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “It’s especially crucial during summer break for those who depend on school meals.”

The largest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The organization received more than $64,000 worth of items equaling 5,320 pounds. This food is estimated to provide about 73,000 meals for individuals experiencing food insecurity in these communities. As the largest hunger relief charity in the state, it also received more than $13,000 in financial support through the sale of reusable fountain cups in OnCue stores in Oklahoma City.

“We are so grateful for OnCue, who is a committed supporter of our vision of an Oklahoma where no one goes hungry,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “OnCue has helped to provide thousands of meals to children participating in our Food for Kids Programs, such as the Summer Feeding Program.”

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in OnCue’s hometown of Stillwater, Okla., received more than $19,000 in products and $3,858 in financial support from the reusable cups sold at area stores.

“Our Daily Bread Food & Resource Center is so incredibly thankful for community partners like OnCue,” said Rachael Condley, executive director of Our Daily Bread. “Having a business its size invest time, energy, and resources into a local service agency like ours shows not only community awareness but the love for our area as a whole from the top of their organization down to each store. We can’t provide the services we do without strong partnerships.”

The reusable fountain cups in OnCue stores will begin supporting local schools from July 1 through September. Each store’s local school district will receive 50 cents from each cup purchase.

OnCue operates in Oklahoma and Texas and employs more than 1,500 employees. The company is an early adopter of alternative fuels, including E85, compressed natural gas, electric vehicle charging and hydrogen. Similarly, OnCue continues to focus on growth through the expansion of multiple restaurant concepts in stores, and the founding of OC Fresh Distribution.