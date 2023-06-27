Uncertainty Continues for Cigars

While retailers hope cigar supply chain issues are in the rearview mirror, they’re now contending with inflation and local legislation as they await decisions from the FDA on the future of characterizing flavors in cigars.

The cigar category continues to wait for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions on the fate of characterizing flavors in cigars, causing uncertainty for c-store retailers regarding what the future of the category might look like.

It’s been over a year since the FDA announced the proposed rule to prohibit all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco) in cigars. The agency is expected to finalize the rule as early as this fall.

“I believe the supply chain issues of the last few years are behind us, and the largest challenge right now is uncertainty,” said Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby’s Inc., which operates 36 stores throughout Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. “The FDA has not indicated it will exempt cigars from the proposed flavor ban. I don’t know if a flavor-centric smoker will readily move to a non-flavored cigar.”

Meanwhile, a challenging economy and continued inflation are impacting customer purchasing habits when it comes to cigars.

Over the past year, cigar sales rolled in flat, down a slight 0.1% in dollar sales with a 0.8% dip in unit sales, according to Circana Total U.S. Convenience data for the 52 weeks ending April 23, 2023. Over the most recent four weeks, cigar sales dipped lower. Cigar dollar sales fell 1.9% during the four weeks ending April 23, 2023, while unit sales dropped 2.1% during that same period.

“Given what we have seen in the last two years, 2023 will be interesting,” said David Ozgo, president of the Cigar Association of America, referencing supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that caused instability in the category over the last two years.

To keep cigars in stock during that time amid supply chain uncertainty, many retailers were maintaining inventory above normal levels, which has since balanced out, Ozgo noted.

For popularly priced cigars and premium cigars, strong sales will depend on adequate inventory levels at stores in 2023, he added.

“While I do not believe stores are holding too much inventory, I will wonder how full home humidors are doing,” Ozgo added.

Trend Watch

While supply chain issues have stabilized, inflation remains an ongoing challenge that is impacting c-store planograms as well as customer preferences.

“I am seeing a move away from pre-priced cigarillos because today’s wages cannot be paid on the profit margin of the 99-cent two-pack cigarillo,” said Wilson. “The cigar sales in our stores are dominated by multipack cigarillos. Premium cigars occupy very little space in our sets.”

While prices are on the rise, compared to other tobacco categories that have seen large upticks in price, cigar prices rose only 0.6% for the 52 weeks ending April 23, 2023, per Circana.

“Cigars are typically enjoyed as a leisure time activity,” added Ozgo. “Consumers are always looking for a quality product at a good price, and cigars are no different.”

Despite inflationary pressures, Cubby’s expects dollar sales of cigars at its stores to increase by nearly 18%. Wilson pointed to Cubby’s current strategy of quality over quantity, which it expects will help drive success for its cigar business this year.

“Instead of concentrating on carrying the full line of products from a few big players, this year we implemented a planogram that includes the top sellers from a large variety of brands,” said Wilson.

Ozgo added that some consumers are willing to spend a little more sometimes for good quality cigars.

“Take a look at higher-priced cigar products. Many c-stores are likely selling more limited-time-only products, which typically sell for two to three times what regular cigars are sold for,” he said. “This shows that the consumer is willing to trade up to something a little bit better.”

Flavor Regulation

If the FDA flavor ban does go into effect for cigars, retailers are concerned about how that will impact cigar sales, as flavor experimentation is a huge driver in the category.

“Our customers are always looking to change up their daily smoking with new flavors. Like many of our other categories, the newest flavor is the best seller. Limited-time offers are also trendy amongst our customers,” explained Wilson.

As retailers wait for the FDA, they must also stay aware of regulatory happenings at the local and state level, as some regions look to take regulatory matters into their own hands. In December 2022, California’s flavored tobacco ban went into effect, which includes flavored little cigars and cigarillos. The law does not apply to flavored premium cigars with a wholesale price of $12 or more.

In March, New York rejected a flavored tobacco ban proposal by Governor Kathy Hochul that would have banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, which was ultimately removed from the state’s budget bill. “There is still another standalone bill that would ban all flavored tobacco products. So, a flavored tobacco product ban bill is still under consideration in New York,” noted Thomas Briant, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

Ozgo urged retailers to stay up to date on the regulatory movement and to make their voices heard.

“Be vocal. We know that the youth usage rates for cigars are at all-time lows,” said Ozgo. “There is government data that shows 1% of 12- to 17-year-olds had a flavored cigar in the last 30 days. That number is so low, which makes any public health gains from a flavored cigar ban non-existent. Let your state-elected representative know the facts. The data is clearly on our side.”