Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Increased Q4 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard has seen a significant increase in net earnings this year compared to 2022.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has revealed the figures for its fourth quarter and 2023 fiscal year financial results. The company has seen notable growth since this time last year.

Q4 2023

In the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, net earnings were $670.7 million compared to $477.7. million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. Adjusted net earnings were approximately $698 million compared to $573 million for the fourth quarter of last year.

In this same quarter, total merchandise revenues increased 11% compared to last year, for a total of $4.2 billion. Additionally, same-store merchandise revenues increased by 3.3% in the United States, 3% in Europe and 5.9% in Canada.

Road transportation fuel gross margin per gallon decreased by 78 cents in the U.S.

During the quarter, the company concluded the acquisition of 65 express tunnel car wash sites and 55 company-owned and -operated convenience and retail fuel sites in the United States. The corporation also entered into a binding agreement to acquire 122 additional retail fuel sites. Couche-Tard also agreed to an offer to acquire 2,193 sites located in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Fiscal Year 2023

For the fiscal year overall, net earnings per diluted share were $3.06 compared to $2.52 the year prior, an increase of 21.4%, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $3.12, an increase of 20% from the fiscal year of 2022.

The corporation repurchased shares for amounts of $434.5 million and $2.3 billion, respectively, for a total of 52 million shares repurchased under the program. The company also renewed its share repurchase program which allowed it to repurchase up to 5% of the shares outstanding as of April 20, 2023. Under the renewed program, shares for an amount of $204.1 million were repurchased.

There was a strong improvement on return on capital employed, moving from 15.4% to 17.5% driven by robust earnings from the fiscal year.