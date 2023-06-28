Yesway Supports Texas Communities Through Fundraising Campaign

Through its Texas Strong fundraising campaign, Yesway will provide support through a donation of $100,000 to Texas towns that have been impacted by tornados.

Yesway announced its Texas Strong fundraising campaign would provide support through a donation of $100,000 to the Matador, Perryton and Hawley, Texas towns that have been so tragically impacted as the result of catastrophic tornadoes that struck these towns.

Perryton, a rural Texas Panhandle town of approximately 8,000, was hit on June 15, with Matador, Texas, a small town of 600, nearly flattened on June 21, with at least four lives lost and dozens injured. In Hawley, Texas, an even smaller town of only 584, where the local Allsup’s serves as a community hub, the effect of the tornadoes has been devastating.

Through July 31, Yesway and Allsup’s customers in Texas will have the opportunity to make $1, $5, $10 or larger donations at checkout.

“Everyone at Yesway feels compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in Matador, Perryton and Hawley,” said Tom Trkla, Yesway’s chairman and CEO. “We are donating $100,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by these disastrous tornadoes. We ask our Yesway and Allsup’s customers to join us by making donations at our stores. We also invite our supplier partners to join us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $200,000 for those who have been affected.”

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multibranded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 438 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.