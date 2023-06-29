How to Cruise Through Your Vacation with POS-itive Vibes

Discover how your point-of-sale (POS) system can help you run your business and get some much-needed time off this summer.

Since the onset of COVID-19, retailers have been rattled with a host of issues ranging from supply chain shortages and increased prices to a crippling demand for qualified labor. Despite these pressures on your time and your business, you still need to find family time to unwind and recharge on a well-deserved vacation.

Taking an essential escape isn’t just about treating yourself; it’s about investing in your business to enhance your mental acuity for the rigors and challenges that lie ahead.

While you may be concerned about time away from the business, there are many tools in place to help make your vacation a pleasure cruise. For starters, understand that there are many people in the same boat. According to a study published by Ondeck Capital, only 57% of small business owners planned to take a vacation due to perceived stress on their business. The key to making your pleasure trip a real pleasure is to prepare customers and your employees for your absence.

“Over the years I’ve learned that if there’s anything in your office that could possibly break down or go wrong, it will do so while you’re away,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS). “Leveraging technology and your employee’s skill sets will help put your mind at ease and (allow you to) enjoy some time off away from the office.”

Katz identified six strategies for ensuring a successful vacation.

Appoint a First Mate to Steer the Ship



Assigning a manager to take the helm while you’re on vacation brings peace of mind, empowers your employees, ensures effective management and creates fair schedules. It’s like a well-oiled machine, keeping your business humming while you soak up the vacation vibes.

“Employee preparation is also necessary when planning for a well-deserved break, as employees need time off as well,” Katz said. “Store owners must ensure their employees have taken their vacations before the slow season ends, so they don’t feel overwhelmed when they go on vacation.”

Stock Up and Avoid ‘Sold Out’ Nightmares



POS systems with an inventory tracking feature allow stores to manage items remotely while having fun in the sun.

“Using the pricebook, you can manage your items on the go — set prices, taxes and fees for your products, keeping an eye on your inventory levels,” Katz said. “No more guessing games or frantic restocking missions.”

Safeguard Your POS with Individual Employee Logins



Assigning logins based on employee roles protects sensitive data and minimizes misuse. Individual logins also enable tracking employee activity, identifying issues and streamlining sales commission tracking.

“Setting up individual logins in the POS is a simple process that offers multiple benefits, including the ability to track sales commissions for businesses with a commission-based pay structure,” Katz said.

Create a Portable Paradise with Your Mobile POS



Accessing your POS through an app and online portal is crucial for effective business management while on vacation. It provides real-time insights into sales, inventory and employee performance. You can handle tasks like inventory updates, menu changes and employee management from anywhere.

Secure a Cash Advance to Cash in on Convenience



Emergency funds are a safety net for unexpected expenses. “A cash advance helps you keep your money flowing and have enough cash to cover costs while sipping those margaritas,” Katz said. “A cash advance enables you to manage your cash flow, beef up your emergency fund, keep your inventory in check and delay cash outflows.”

Secure Smooth Sailing with the Panic Alarm Button



Another strategy that brings peace of mind before you cast off and set sail is the POS panic alarm button. By training all employees to use the panic alarm button, you can rest easy knowing that your store can handle unexpected situations, enabling the store owner or operator to dispatch the police in an emergency.

“There is enormous value in taking a vacation as a storeowner. Store management requires hard work, dedication, and attention to detail, but prioritizing self-care is equally important,” Katz said. “Taking a break allows store owners to return with renewed energy, creativity, and productivity. Unwind and enjoy your time in vacationland while ensuring a worry-free getaway by effectively optimizing your POS system.”