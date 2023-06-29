How to Optimize the Candy Aisle

Optimizing a convenience store’s candy aisle isn’t always easy — it’s a dynamic and complex category, after all — but it is relatively simple.

As with any other category, the retailing basics apply. The task is made all the easier by the fact that consumers love candy, have longstanding favorite brands and genuinely enjoy perusing the aisle.

Step one is knowing what customers are already buying. This shouldn’t be difficult, since internal and external information sources measure sales accurately. Chocolate candy, of course, leads the way in a variety of forms, from candy bars to boxed and gift chocolates, holiday-specific items, novelties and more. Non-chocolate candies — chewy, roll, novelty, packaged, specialty nut, mints, caramel/taffy/dips and breath fresheners — are also strong.

Add the latest taste trends and/or promotional offers and retailers will have a pretty good handle on what will move.

Step two is allotting sufficient space — on shelves, endcaps and for freestanding promotional displays — and using every inch wisely. Locating the candy aisle front and center will obviously increase foot traffic and visibility.

Merchandising support, including signage and displays, can come from wholesalers and distributors. Bright lights can also help shoppers scan the product assortment more effectively. (In addition, supplemental under-the-counter racks at checkout stations are important for impulse sales.)

Consumers also respond to larger package sizes, since they offer greater value, and candies that promise wellness and/or health benefits or nutrition. Current buzzwords include all-natural, low-sugar, non-GMO and/or containing no synthetics or artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Signage must be large enough and easy enough to read to stop shoppers in their tracks.

It goes without saying that gaps and spaces in the shelves make the candy aisle look sloppy and untended. Be certain employees are quick to restock shelves.

Optimizing the candy aisle also means taking full advantage of limited-time offers and other promotions. This strongly implies a training component so that store staffers can not only make customers aware of the deals but explain the value they offer in detail.