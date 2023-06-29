Kum & Go to Improve App and Loyalty Program

Kum & Go announced plans to roll out major changes to both the Kum & Go mobile app and its &Rewards loyalty program later this summer.

The multipronged project kicked off in 2021 with the overarching goal of bringing “A Fresh Perspective” to the digital customer experience with the help of project partners Orium, Contentful, Paytronix, NCR and PDI.

“Our goal has always been to deliver a high-quality, high-functioning digital solution to elevate our customers’ digital experience,” said Levon Hooks, chief information officer at Kum & Go. “We are in the midst of a multiyear digital roadmap, and introducing a new app and loyalty program is central to achieving our goals and setting ourselves up to deliver differentiated experiences for our &Rewards members.”

The new Kum & Go mobile app features a new loyalty program and a robust e-commerce experience with enhanced mobile ordering capabilities. To elevate the experience even further, the mobile app will feature an all-new personalized interface, customized to display unique information relevant to each customer, including shopping recommendations based on past activity and the ability to designate a favorite Kum & Go store location. Mobile Fuel Pay is here to stay with the added functionality of being able to prepay for gas in the app.

“Throughout the entirety of this project, we repeatedly asked ourselves how we could level up the Kum & Go app to not just be another app, but one of our customers’ favorite apps,” said Matt Anderson, director of digital customer experience at Kum & Go. “To make it a favorite, we knew we had to create a digital experience rewarding enough for our loyal customers, and that’s exactly what we went and did.”

Within the app platform, Kum & Go’s &Rewards loyalty program will have a brand-new feel and will give customers the power to choose how they want to redeem their points. &Rewards members will be able to bank &Rewards points and convert them into &Rewards Cash, available for use with nearly any in-store or in-app purchase or a per-gallon fuel discount at the pump. &Rewards points will accumulate faster on purchases, and &Rewards members will continue to receive exclusive rewards.

“Our &Rewards members are our most engaged customers,” said Ryan Lindsley, vice president of marketing and digital strategy at Kum & Go. “We want to make sure that we are continuing to find new ways to reward them for their trust in us as their favorite convenience store.”

Kum & Go will celebrate the official launch of the new mobile app and &Rewards program later this summer.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that employs over 5,000 people and currently operates over 400 stores across 13 states. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.