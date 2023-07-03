July 2023 Issue: 2023 Chains to Watch

CStore Decisions July 2023 Digital Edition is sponsored by National Retail Solutions .

Northdale Oil plans continued acquisition growth as it develops proprietary foodservice and in-app payment, while Energy North debuts flagship Haffner’s site with two new foodservice concepts as it sets sights on refreshing, building and acquiring stores.

Family-owned Northdale Oil is currently in acquisition mode, with a goal to acquire

10 more locations by year’s end to expand its current footprint of 25 convenience stores in North Dakota and Minnesota. Having recently acquired eight Brother’s Market stores and two liquor stores, the Grand Forks, N.D.-based chain greets each new addition with a heavy investment in the store’s community.

This spring EN debuted a new flagship Haffner’s site that features a revamped design and two new foodservice offerings. Now it plans to refresh its full portfolio of stores to include elements of the new concept while rolling out the Haffner’s banner across its fl eet of stores. As it looks to grow through new-to-industry (NTI) stores and acquisitions, the chain is also focused on its internal programs. It’s piloting a new loyalty program and introducing self-checkout kiosks, among other initiatives. At the end of June EN introduced the “It Kicks” foundation, named after the Haffner’s tagline “It Kicks.” The foundation offers a pathway for community service.