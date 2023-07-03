Marathon Raises More Than $200,000 for Charity

Marathon Petroleum’s Detroit refinery hosted its 11th annual Motor City Golf Classic, raising more than $200,000 for Habitat for Humanity Detroit. The nonprofit organization is using the donation to fund its critical home repair program.

Residents who apply can receive home improvement support for roof repair, window replacement, heating and cooling needs, improved accessibility and other necessary home repairs.

At the event, there were 238 golfers and 53 business partners that raised money for the organization’s two-year critical home repair program.

“The Motor City Classic at Detroit’s Rouge Park golf course was a great reminder of how committed our employees and business partners are to the local community surrounding MPC’s Detroit Refinery,” said John Stefko, general manager of the Detroit refinery. “Their hard work and donations have provided Habitat for Humanity Detroit with $219,000 to provide critical repairs for at least 15 local family homes in 2023. I am proud to watch the Detroit refinery family move our community forward.”

Marathon Petroleum and Habitat for Humanity Detroit have partnered to increase the quality of life for residents in the Boynton neighborhood and the 48217 zip code. Habitat for Humanity will support homeowners in need with repairs, and they will also focus on community beautification projects.

In addition to the money raised for Habitat for Humanity, the 50/50 raffle provided a $2,200 donation to First Tee — Greater Detroit, which teaches local Detroit youth how to play golf along with life and leadership skills.