Reese’s has unveiled its new peanut butter and chocolate ice cream cones. The peanut butter cones include a creamy Reese’s peanut butter frozen dairy dessert base and crispy wafer cone drizzled with a chocolate flavored coating. Reese’s chocolate cones include a chocolate frozen dairy dessert base paired with a Reese’s signature peanut butter swirl and crispy wafter cone topped with a chocolatey drizzle. Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate cones are available in stores now for a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Unilever

www.unilever.com

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com