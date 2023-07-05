RaceTrac Extends ‘3 For All’ Fuel Offer

Now through Sept. 4, customers can get three cents off per gallon at RaceTrac c-stores with the use of their RaceTrac rewards app.

RaceTrac has extended its 3 For All fuel offer through Sept. 4 (Labor Day) to continue fuel savings for its customers all summer long. Customers can get three cents off per gallon at RaceTrac stores with the use of their RaceTrac rewards app every day now through Sept. 4. To begin saving; members enter the promo code 3FORALL in the RaceTrac Rewards app before paying for fuel.

“At RaceTrac, we are committed to keeping our word of ‘Whatever Gets You Going,’ and that includes offering rewards programs to thank our guests for their loyalty,” said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. “Our new 3 For All fuel offer makes it easy for guests to save at the pump, no strings attached.”

The 3FORALL promo code needs to be entered into the guest’s RaceTrac Rewards account prior to fueling but only requires to be entered once for everyday savings. The offer can be redeemed once per day until Sept. 4.

In addition to the summer “3 For All” promotion, guests can get more fuel savings by upgrading to a VIP rewards membership, getting a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card, or using all three together for even more savings.

Guests can become a RaceTrac Rewards VIP member for $2.49 per month to save an additional 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and three cents per gallon thereafter with each fuel purchase every month, along with receiving various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac products in-store.

To save with the RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card, guests simply need to pick up a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card in-store and follow the directions on the back to register online. The RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card may be used simply as a loyalty card to earn rewards on every purchase with RaceTrac’s free Fuel Rewards enrollment, or it may be activated with a debit account to save an additional seven cents per gallon at the pump.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards member, customers can download the RaceTrac mobile app. Current RaceTrac Rewards members can upgrade their membership to a VIP and RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card member on the RaceTrac website.