Super Mario-Themed Cookies

OREO has partnered with Nintendo to introduce limited-edition cookies inspired by the world of Super Mario. The new limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 embossments, including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr.

The OREO x Super Mario cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting Monday, July 10, and will be available for a limited time only.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com

Nintendo

www.nintendo.com