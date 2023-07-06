7-Eleven Celebrates 96th Year in Business

7-Eleven has dropped a limited-time line of merch to celebrate the brand’s 96th year in business. The Birthday Collection line is available on 7Collection, the retailer’s online merchandise shop.

The capsule features a variety of custom merch for those who celebrate the same birthday as the retailer.

The 7/11 Birthday Collection includes 7-Eleven-inspired party decor and trimmings such as:

Baby onesies

Kids tees

Adult tees

Custom wrapping paper

Gift bags

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks … but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer. “From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.