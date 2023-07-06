Franke Coffee Systems Americas Names New Marketing Manager

As the new marketing manager, Tim Cox will work on continuing to bring category expertise and thought leadership to the coffee industry.

Franke Coffee Systems Americas has named Tim Cox as its new marketing manager. In his new role, Cox will report to Director of Marketing Brittany Tresemer and will work on continuing to bring category expertise and thought leadership to the coffee industry while enhancing marketing resources provided to its customer partners across North America.

Cox brings to Franke 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry across both commercial and specialty segments in a variety of roles, including multiunit retail management, wholesale roasting management, training, sourcing, product development, market research, data analysis and distribution.

Franke Coffee Systems, a division of the Franke Group, is a technology and solution provider of fully automatic coffee machines for professional coffee making needs.