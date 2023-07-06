How to Choose the Best Supplier Partners

One of the greatest advancements made in retail technology over the past 25 years is the ability to capture and store data.

Armed with data on customers, sales and supplier partners, retailers have been able to improve profitability and slash operating costs.

Even for small chains and independent operators, running a convenience store is more than just stocking shelves and serving customers. It’s about finding reliable suppliers to meet your store’s needs and establishing solid partnerships.

Using data, you can choose suppliers and partners who offer competitive prices and provide high-quality products that align with your business values and objectives. This is vital for your store’s success. Once you identify potential suppliers, effective negotiation techniques come into play. Through skillful, data-driven negotiation, you can secure favorable terms and conditions that support your store’s long-term growth and success. It involves leveraging your buying power, highlighting the value you bring as a customer, and finding mutually beneficial agreements that meet the needs of both parties.

Here are six data points that can help retailers negotiate better supply deals:

1.) Accurate Cost Calculation:. By having detailed information about the cost of each product, including purchase price, transportation fees and other expenses, you can determine the actual cost associated with each item.

2.) Margin Analysis: The profit and cost analysis enables you to analyze profit margins for different products or categories. You can identify which items have higher profit margins and which are less profitable.

3.) Comparative Analysis: Compare prices and terms of different suppliers that offer similar products. By evaluating the offerings of multiple suppliers, you can identify the most competitive options and negotiate with suppliers based on market rates. You can leverage the data from the point of sale to negotiate for better pricing, bulk discounts, favorable payment terms or other incentives that can improve your bottom line.

4.) Historical Performance Evaluation: By analyzing past performance, you can identify which products have been consistently profitable or experienced sales growth. It allows you to showcase the potential volume or demand for specific products and negotiate for more favorable terms based on your store’s track record.

5.) Supplier Performance Evaluation: You can evaluate suppliers’ performance by tracking on-time deliveries, product quality and customer satisfaction. This data helps you identify reliable and efficient suppliers and negotiate contracts based on track records. You can also leverage this information to request improved service levels or pricing based on supplier performance.

6.) Data-Driven Negotiations: With the profit and cost analysis you can approach supplier negotiations with factual data and insights. To support your negotiation requests, you can present the supplier with evidence of your sales volumes, cost structures and historical performance.

Armed with detailed analytics on sales trends and profitability, owners can engage in data-driven discussions with suppliers. They can showcase their sales data, highlighting their value to the supplier’s business. This negotiation leverage enables owners to secure more favorable pricing, payment terms and exclusive supplier deals.

State-of-the-art technology solutions that offer reporting allow retailers to have fact-based conversations with suppliers, showcasing their performance and positioning themselves as valuable partners.

This leads to improved negotiation outcomes, including better pricing, flexible payment terms, and exclusive supplier arrangements, ultimately driving the success and growth of the business. This ensures retailers get the best deals possible.