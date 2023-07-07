Pride Grows Connecticut Footprint

Pride Stores has opened a new c-store in South Windsor, Conn.

Pride Stores — a subsidiary of GPM Investments and ARKO Corp. — announced the opening of a new c-store location in South Windsor, Conn.

This newest addition to GPM Investments’ family of community brands boasts a store size of 4,860 square feet, with a Chester’s Chicken alongside proprietary food offerings.

The new location also has:

Indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-through

Six multiple product dispensers (with 12 fuel pumps), along with two diesel dispensers (with four fuel pumps)

Five high-flow diesel dispensers (with 10 fuels pumps)

Parking for 40 cars and 12 diesel trucks

ARKO previously acquired Pride Convenience Holdings in December of last year, which expanded the convenience store giant’s portfolio into Massachusetts.

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, Va., the chain operates in four reportable segments: retail, wholesale, GPM Petroleum and fleet fueling.